MARTA bus crash sends pedestrian to hospital, closes lanes

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after he was hit by a MARTA bus in Atlanta Monday morning.

Officials say the man walked into the path of the bus as it was turning left into North Avenue Station.

The unidentified man has been taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No one on the bus was injured in the collision.

Police have closed multiple lanes on North Avenue to investigate the crash. Drivers should prepare for delays and look for alternate routes.

