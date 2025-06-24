Maroon 5 announces show in Atlanta to promote upcoming album

article

Maroon 5 is hitting the road this fall in support of their upcoming album, Love Is Like, and Atlanta fans can catch them live at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Nov. 11.

The album, due out Aug. 15, marks the band’s first studio release since 2021 and features the new single "All Night," with a music video debuting June 27. The group previously released "Priceless," a hit collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. via maroon5.com and Ticketmaster. Fan presales begin June 25.

Rising pop artist Claire Rosinkranz will open the show.