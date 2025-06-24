Expand / Collapse search

Maroon 5 announces show in Atlanta to promote upcoming album

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 11:09am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

American singer Adam Levine (R) of pop rock band Maroon 5 performs live in Mumbai on December 3, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Maroon 5 is hitting the road this fall in support of their upcoming album, Love Is Like, and Atlanta fans can catch them live at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Nov. 11.

The album, due out Aug. 15, marks the band’s first studio release since 2021 and features the new single "All Night," with a music video debuting June 27. The group previously released "Priceless," a hit collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. via maroon5.com and Ticketmaster. Fan presales begin June 25.

Rising pop artist Claire Rosinkranz will open the show.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by State Farm Arena.

