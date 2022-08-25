Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled after metal found in cookie

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies have been recalled after metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies.

Market Pantry, which is sold exclusively at Target, is a subsidiary of D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company, which announced the recall on Wednesday.

The recall was started when metal wire was found inside some cookies. Of course, ingesting something like this could cause serious injury or dental problems.

The recall is for all Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies sold in a 44 oz container that's shaped like a bear. The packaging will have a lot number of Y052722 and best by date of Feb 21, 2023. It will also have a UPC code of 085239817698.

According to the FDA, the animal cookies were sold nationwide at Target but the recall only affects the lot listed.

The FDA is advising anyone who purchased the recalled products to return it to Target