Marjorie Taylor Greene proposing census bill to exclude 'illegal immigrants'

President Trump is reportedly backing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new bill that would exclude illegal immigrants from the census. Once it becomes law, the U.S. Census Bureau would be required to conduct a new census "immediately," according to Greene

Greene claims that Democrats would be poised to lose House seats and Electoral College votes if the bill passes.

What we know:

Greene wrote on X:

The other side:

However, not everyone believes such a bill could become law, calling it "unconstitutional." One commenter asked "Grok" to explain to Greene why the bill would be unconstitutional, "as if she was an 8-year-old girl having a tantrum." Grok replied:

Another commenter responded:

READ ANALYSIS/INTERPRETATION OF AMENDMENT 14.S2.1

Others have pointed out that the Constitution specifically mandates a census only once every 10 years, meaning another count would not legally occur until 2030.

Additionally, critics argue that undocumented immigrants could simply lie unless they are required to provide proof of citizenship.

What they're saying:

Still, Greene’s proposal has attracted supporters.

One commenter wrote:

Another simply posted:

At this time, Greene has not announced when she plans to formally introduce the bill or released any additional details.

Last week, Greene's "Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025" passed the House with bipartisan support. The bill will require the Department of Homeland Security to publicly release monthly data on encounters with non-citizens flagged as potential national security risks.

Greene says AI provision taken out of Trump's bill

In other MTG news, Greene says the 10-year AI (artificial intelligence) moratorium on states is dead in the Senate version of President Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Greene said she was unaware of the AI provision when she first voted for the bill. Although she was criticized for missing the clause, Greene defended her transparency, claiming no other lawmakers publicly flagged the AI clause and pledged to fight any future legislation that limits state authority over AI regulation.

Protesters at Greene AL appearance

Meanwhile, protesters reportedly hit the streets ahead of Greene’s appearance in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, where she spoke at a fundraiser for Moms for Liberty last Saturday.

Moms for Liberty has drawn national attention for its efforts to remove books from public libraries that it considers sexually explicit — many of which include LGBTQ+ content.

Protesters gathered for what they called the "Marjorie Taylor Queens Book Drive" ahead of the event, according to AL.com.

