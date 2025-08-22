$8 marijuana deal gone wrong: Man sentenced to life for Lawrenceville murder

article

A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to life in prison plus five years after a jury found him guilty of killing a Marietta teenager in a botched $8 marijuana deal.

What we know:

Malachi Matthew Perkins, 23, was convicted of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the December 2020 shooting of 16-year-old Davone Burnett. Perkins will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

Investigators said Burnett and a friend went to the Hillcrest Greens Apartments in Lawrenceville on Dec. 12, 2020, where they met Perkins and gave him $8 for a "dime bag" of marijuana. Perkins took the money but never returned. After waiting 40 minutes, Burnett and his friend called Burnett’s sister’s boyfriend, Osaze Paige, for a ride.

When Paige arrived, he recognized Perkins and confronted him. Prosecutors said Perkins fired at Paige and ran. Burnett and his friend then got into Paige’s car to leave, but Perkins fired again, striking Burnett in the back seat.

During the trial, Perkins claimed self-defense, but the jury rejected his argument.

What they're saying:

"This murder cut a young life short, and it was unconscionable," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "The defendant fired a gun recklessly into a car full of people and killed Burnett for $8. Nothing can bring back the young man who was killed, but we hope this outcome brings the victim’s family and loved ones healing and justice."