Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez of Marietta was driving southbound on Cobb Parkway. Police said he was driving at a "high rate of speed" and failed to yield for a stopped car driven by 62-year-old Christopher Okabah of Marietta.

Herrera-Lopez smashed into the back of Okabah's car, forcing him to rear-end another vehicle driven by 41-year-old Able Njanko of Sunny Isles Beach, Fl. Herrera-Lopez barrel rolled his own vehicle one full time before landing back on its wheels.

Okabah suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Herrera-Lopez and Njanko sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Police arrested Herrera-Lopez and took him to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Authorities said the found both speed and alcohol to have contributed to the crash. He was charged with a DUI less safe, open container, reckless driving, obstruction, tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane and following too close.

Officials said additional charged may still be filed in the future. A formal crash investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to report it at 770-794-5357.