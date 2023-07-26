Expand / Collapse search

Marietta teen trying to cook up a win in youth chef competition

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Marietta
Sophia J. Thomas (Credit: Raquel Riley Thomas)

MARIETTA, Ga. - A young Marietta culinary prodigy needs help to make it to the top. 

Fourteen-year-old Sophia J. Thomas is competing in the Carla Hall presents Favorite Chef Competition.

She has advanced to the quarter-finals and needs votes to secure her spot in the next rounds.

A win would solidify her status as one of the world's most promising young chefs.

She would also receive $25,000 and an exclusive two-page spread in a renowned cooking magazine.

Votes can be cast at favchef.com.