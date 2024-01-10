Marietta City Schools to extend Kemp's retention bonus to all eligible staff

Marietta City Schools announced an extension to Gov. Kemp's retention bonus. All eligible staff members, including both full-time and part-time employees, can expect a heavier check this Friday.

Kemp announced the one-time $1,000 retention pay supplement to over 300,000 state employees, educators and school support staff last month.

"Given how hard these men and women have worked to serve Georgians during the pandemic, to help keep our community safe, and to help make the state government more streamlined and efficient, this seems wholly appropriate to me," Kemp said at the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 18, 2023.

The Marietta's Board of Education (BOE) said Kemp's original offer would have supported some staff members, but not all of them.

"The importance of every staff member in our schools cannot be overstated," said Board Chair Jeff DeJarnett, "This bonus is a token of our gratitude and a reflection of our commitment to supporting our Marietta City Schools family. We understand that each role in our district is essential in creating a thriving educational environment for our students."

Eligible full-time employees will receive $1,000. Eligible part-time employees will receive $500.

"Celebrating the dedication of our staff is fundamental to who we are at Marietta City Schools," said Superintendent Grant Rivera. "Extending the retention bonus to all eligible employees, both full-time and part-time, is our way of saying 'thank you' for their unwavering commitment."

The BOE says the extension will cost the district $400,000. Those bonuses will be distributed on Friday, Jan. 12.