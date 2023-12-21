State superintendent 'baffled' by APS handling of Georgia teacher retention bonus

In a letter provided to FOX 5 Atlanta, Richard Woods, Superintendent of the Georgia Department of Education, says he doesn't understand why "hardworking teachers and educational support staff" of Atlanta Public Schools will not receive the $1,000 retention bonus that was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday.

APS reportedly sent a memo to its employees that read in part:

"All eligible Atlanta Public Schools employees have already received the state-referenced employee retention supplement in the form of the Mid-Year Holiday Retention Stipend, included in the December 14, 2023, paycheck."

Woods says his office has received countless emails and phone calls. In the letter, Woods says that the intent of the state's $1,000 retention bonus is not to backfill the Atlanta Public Schools budget or "share in the cost" of additional recognition already provided by districts to teachers.

The superintendent says that he is "baffled" by the assertion that APS somehow predicted the exact timing and amount of a bonus that had not been "finalized or announced at the time of the district-level payments – particularly since this payment does not align with the timing of retention payments made in past years."

APS officials sent FOX 5 this statement Wednesday reading:

"Given that Gov. Kemp has provided bonuses for school employees the past few years. APS preemptively included the payment in its employees' December 15 paychecks so that they would have the funds prior to the holiday break. The district will reclassify the payments to eligible employees, restoring our fund balance for other educational needs in the future."

Woods went on to say that he finds it "inconceivable" that APS would not welcome the opportunity for its teachers and educational support staff to be recognized by the state for their extraordinary efforts on behalf of students this year.

Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state would be sending out a one-time $1,000 retention pay supplement to more than 300,000 state employees, educators and school support staff by the end of the year.

The $330 million payment will be given to each of the around 112,000 eligible, full-time state employees and 196,000 educators and staff across the state.

The pay supplement is planned to appear in employees' last paycheck in December.

The governor also announced a $100.3 million addition to provide $45,000 to every public school in the state to use for school security and safety.

The state's amended 2024 fiscal year budget will include both the pay supplement and security funding.

Teacher retention in Georgia

Data released this year from the Georgia Department of Education shows that statewide teacher retention has dropped for the last two years.

For metro Atlanta school districts, like Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Atlanta Public Schools, the data indicates that teacher retention has dropped in the last two years as well.

