Marietta: Resident's credit card data may have been stolen

A security breach that hit the City of Marietta's utility payment system may have compromised some residents' credit card information.

Officials say they were informed by a software vendor that the system, called Click2Gov, could have been compromised. The system is used by over 30 cities in the United States.

Customers who made payments on the city's website between Aug. 26 and Oct. 26 with a credit card could be at risk, officials said. Any customers who enrolled in auto pay before or after those dates or who paid in person, through the mail or over the phone will not be affected.

Officials say this also does not affect any tax payments made by Marietta residents. It also does not affect any internal systems for the city.

The software company informed the city that they do not have any evidence that confirms the city's transaction system was compromised, but let the city know "in an abundance of caution."

The company confirmed that it fixed the issue and no credit card data has been at risk since. It will offer free credit monitoring for anyone potentially impacted.

If you believe you were affected or have any questions about the data breach, please call 770-794-1803.