'Reckless' driver runs over teen in Marietta parking lot, police say

Published  April 26, 2025 4:17pm EDT
Marietta
The photos were provided to the Marietta Police Department by a witness. The victim's face has been covered. (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

The Brief

    • The Marietta Police Department's STEP Unit is investigating an incident involving a "reckless" driver crashing into a pedestrian in Westside Plaza.
    • Jeremias Escalante Perez, 19, was struck and dragged by a silver Infinity G35 Friday night.
    • The driver fled the scene without providing aid, leaving Perez with life-threatening injuries; he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and the police are seeking information from the public.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police say a reckless driver doing burnouts in a parking lot hit a pedestrian late Friday night.

What we know:

It happened in the Westside Plaza at the corner of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road at 11:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Jeremias Escalante Perez from Virginia. They say Perez was either walking or standing in the lot when a silver Infinity G35 crashed into him.

Perez was dragged by the car as the driver attempted to flee.

Image 1 of 3

The photos were provided to the Marietta Police Department by a witness. The victim's face has been covered. (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the driver. This is an active investigation.

What you can do:

The suspect's vehicle had a test drive tag in place of a license plate. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer J. Henderson at 770-794-5384.  You can also submit anonymous tips via their app or through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The Source: This information was provided by the Marietta Police Department on Saturday. The photos were provided to police by a witness.

