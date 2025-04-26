'Reckless' driver runs over teen in Marietta parking lot, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police say a reckless driver doing burnouts in a parking lot hit a pedestrian late Friday night.
What we know:
It happened in the Westside Plaza at the corner of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road at 11:30 p.m.
Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Jeremias Escalante Perez from Virginia. They say Perez was either walking or standing in the lot when a silver Infinity G35 crashed into him.
Perez was dragged by the car as the driver attempted to flee.
The photos were provided to the Marietta Police Department by a witness. The victim's face has been covered. (Credit: Marietta Police Department)
He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the driver. This is an active investigation.
What you can do:
The suspect's vehicle had a test drive tag in place of a license plate. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the vehicle and driver.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer J. Henderson at 770-794-5384. You can also submit anonymous tips via their app or through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
The Source: This information was provided by the Marietta Police Department on Saturday. The photos were provided to police by a witness.