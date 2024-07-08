Marietta man suffered medical event before July 4 crash that killed him, police say

Cobb County police are searching for answers in a crash in Marietta that left one man dead and put a woman in the hospital on July 4.

It happened on Powder Springs Road at 5:57 p.m.

Police say the 59-year-old man was driving a red 1999 Isuzu Rodeo, heading south. As he approached the traffic light in front of Smitha Middle School, a 30-year-old woman driving a maroon 2003 Honda Accord approached from the opposite direction.

That's when police say the man crossed the center of the roadway and entered the northbound lanes, colliding with the Honda.

The woman, who was later identified as being from Powder Springs, was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The man taken to Wellstar Cobb County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he suffered some sort of medical event, causing him to leave his lane.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is being urged to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.