Marietta police warning residents about texting scam

Scammers are using some new tricks with the same old mission in mind to get you to hand over your money.

Marietta police say they're seeing a text message scam popping up across the city.

According to investigators, they've received reports from several people who received texts from someone impersonating a family member or friend.

At some point during the conversation, officials say the scammer will ask for money or attempt to hack into your phone to steal sensitive information.

Officials say if you receive a message like this, contact the person using a different method to verify it's them and do not engage with the text message.

"Engaging with a hacker in any way will make it more likely that you get hacked," the Marietta Police Department wrote on Facebook. "They'll find a way to fool you and make you click a link, which is what leads to you getting hacked. Or they will realize that your number is a legitimate number and sell your phone number to other scammers."

Do not click on any links, block the number, report it as spam, and delete the text.