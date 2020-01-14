Marietta police share what not to do when transporting a large rug

It is one of those things which need to just been seen to be believed. Good thing the Marietta Police Department caught a picture of it as proof it happened.

Police posted to their social media sites on Tuesday. They wrote: “Apparently we need to clarify that this is NOT the recommended way to transport a large rug?!”

The rolled-up floor rug can be seen sticking out from both sides of the car.

Police said the picture was shared with them.

“Where to begin?!?!?!” continued the post before offering three tips: “Secure any load you are transporting, realize that you must be smaller than the lane size, and obey the load capacity of your vehicle.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation retweeted the picture saying "Wait. Face palm. Don’t do this, folks."