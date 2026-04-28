Marietta police: Man sold used cars with fake titles and mileage

The Brief A Marietta police investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Kennesaw man for allegedly selling used cars with falsified odometer readings. The suspect reportedly used fake IDs and out-of-state titles to deceive buyers, including one victim who purchased a vehicle with over 100,000 hidden miles. Investigators are searching for additional victims who may have purchased vehicles from the man before his recent arrest.



A 32-year-old Kennesaw man is in jail following a police investigation into claims he sold used vehicles with rolled-back odometers to multiple buyers in the area.

Investigation into fraudulent vehicle sales

What we know:

Marietta police say 32-year-old Albert Constantin used fake identification and out-of-state vehicle titles to facilitate the sales, according to the Marietta Police Department.

In one instance, a woman named Stacie and her husband purchased a Chrysler Pacifica they found on Facebook Marketplace, believing it had roughly 84,000 miles on the odometer. After completing the sale at a park, the couple checked a vehicle history report using CarFax and discovered the actual mileage was closer to 190,000 miles.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy stated that Constantin even provided a fake vehicle history report to an undercover detective attempting to buy a car.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the exact number of victims involved in the scheme, though they are convinced there are others who have not yet come forward.

Why you should care:

Officer McPhilamy warned that suspects are using sophisticated methods to sell vehicles for far more money than they are actually valued. Police recommend that anyone planning to buy a used car from an individual should check a legitimate vehicle history report and take the vehicle to a trusted mechanic before handing over any cash.

What they're saying:

"There was some anger. I mean, we both fussed, and probably cussed, and, you know, raged a little bit," said Stacie, who bought the car from a private individual. Regarding the suspect's arrest, she added, "I'm glad that he's definitely not going to be able to do this to anybody else, and I really hope that he learns a lesson."