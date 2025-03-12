Marietta bans 'unauthorized camping' as new approach to homelessness

The Brief Those camping, sleeping or storing personal items on private property without permission in Marietta can now be charged criminally. The ordinance comes after city leaders and police have received an increase in complaints from residents.



There are new rules in Marietta for the homeless.

The city council passed a resolution Wednesday evening that bans any type of tents or camping on private property without the owner's permission.

What we know:

The homeless population in Marietta, especially along Bells Ferry Road, has grown over the past few years.

There's a large homeless presence in the area of the Shady Grove Baptist church. Church officials say they're trying to help by offering daily meals to those in need.

Residents in the area say there have been problems.

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of vandalism. Sometimes they leave trash and clothes on the mailboxes," said one woman who lives in a neighborhood off Bells Ferry Road.

Police say 911 calls in the area have increased.

"Almost a daily basis, complaints about people camping and being in the area causing issues. People laying down and sleeping in yards," said Marietta Police Chief David Beam at a recent city council meeting.

New Marietta ordinance addresses homeless community

Dig deeper:

The new ordinance allows police to charge anyone camping, sleeping or storing personal property on private property without the owner's permission. Marietta's chief of police has said officials will first try to verify the person doesn't have permission to be there. If they're uninvited guests, they could be cited, but officers will give them a chance to leave first.

"We're going to give people a chance to leave the grounds, probably two to three days' opportunity to get off the property, before we write a citation," said Chief Beam.

Alan Bourdeau says he's not sure if the new ordinance will do any good, he just hopes those who need help, get it.

"I hope this does some good, I just feel bad for them," said Bourdeau.