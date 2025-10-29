Marietta man wanted for murder of stepfather captured after SWAT raid in Gwinnett

article

The Brief Gwinnett County SWAT arrested 26-year-old Pharron Banks Wednesday in connection with his stepfather’s fatal shooting in Marietta. Police say Banks fled the Ridge Run apartment after killing 58-year-old Michael Jackson and abandoned his car near AUC. Investigators have not revealed what caused the argument or why the vehicle was left near the Atlanta University Center.



Marietta police say 26-year-old Pharron Banks, the man accused of killing his stepfather, 58-year-old Michael Jackson, is now in custody.

What we know:

Investigators tracked Banks across metro Atlanta following Monday night’s deadly shooting.

Detectives located him at a residence in Gwinnett County on Wednesday afternoon and secured a search warrant.

Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT responded and issued verbal commands.

Banks exited the home and was taken into custody just after 5 p.m., according to Marietta police.

What they're saying:

"We thank the Gwinnett County Police Department for their assistance apprehending this dangerous fugitive," the department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the entire family, and everyone impacted by this tragedy."

The backstory:

Marietta police say Banks shot and killed his stepfather during an argument inside their apartment Monday evening and has been on the run ever since. Banks fled the scene and later abandoned the getaway vehicle near the Atlanta University Center, according to investigators.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at 13 Ridge Run, off Franklin Gateway. Officers arrived to find Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 58-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute involving his stepson, prompting an active police search for the suspected gunman in Marietta. The shooting happened inside an apartment at 13 Ridge Run. This occurred on Oct. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Banks had reportedly been living with the family for only about two months. Police say he left in a black Nissan Rogue, then ditched the car on John Hope Drive near AUC. Cameras and license plate readers helped police recover the vehicle early Tuesday, but Banks was gone.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what sparked the argument between Banks and his stepfather or what led it to turn deadly.

Investigators have not explained why the getaway car was abandoned near the Atlanta University Center or whether Banks has any known ties to that area.

Police also have not said whether anyone else was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting or if any witnesses saw him leave.

It remains unclear if surveillance footage captured the moments leading up to or during the gunfire.

What's next:

Authorities say Banks will be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center by late Wednesday evening.