11-year-old girl hit while crossing road in Marietta

An 11-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit while attempting to cross the road Tuesday morning.

Cobb County police say the incident happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Post Oak Tritt Road and Bennington Drive.

The girl was trying to cross Post Oak Tritt Road outside the pedestrian crossing when 38-year-old Amanda Finley of Marietta hit her, according to police.

The 11-year-old was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Finley was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the situation and have asked anyone with additional information to contact them at 770-499-3987.