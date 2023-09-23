2 people hit, 1 dead in overnight I-75 crashes

A Monroe woman was hit and killed early Saturday morning while trying to help the victim of a separate car crash, Marietta police say.

The first crash happened at approximately 12:42 a.m. on I-75 South, north of the Delk Road exit ramp.

Marietta police say the driver of a Kia Sedona was headed for the exit when, for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and flew across all lanes of traffic, slamming into the median. The crashed Sedona was hit multiple times by passing vehicles.

Two people who had pulled over in the right shoulder, gotten out of their cars and attempted to get help for the driver of the Sedona were then hit by the driver of a black Dodge Challenger who also lost control.

One of the pedestrians was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The other person, identified as 38-year-old Sarah Bolt of Monroe, was also taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit at 770-794-5384.