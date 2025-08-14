Marietta History Center hosts annual Rummage and Book Sale

The Brief The Marietta History Center is hosting its popular Rummage and Book Sale today through Saturday (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day). Staffers say the event raises money for the preservation and care of the Marietta History Center's permanent collection. Items for sale include books, toys, home decor, military memorabilia and collectibles, and more.



They are two of the sweetest words in the English language: rummage and sale!

This morning marks the return of the Marietta History Center’s Rummage and Book Sale, a three-day treasure hunt featuring books, toys, home decor, and more. The annual event happens in the Tumlin Community Room on the first Floor of the Marietta History Center, and all proceeds go right back to the museum, which highlights the city’s fascinating history through a permanent collection of over 50,000 artifacts.

So, let’s talk shopping! The hours for this year’s sale are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, and the sale is free to enter. That said, folks who want to stay and explore the museum have an added incentive to stop by on Saturday — admission is free on that day only.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, in the historic Kennesaw House (which was built as a cotton warehouse in 1845 and is one of the city’s oldest buildings).

For more information on this year’s Rummage and Book Sale, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Marietta History Center, getting an exclusive first look at this year’s inventory!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Marietta History Center and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



