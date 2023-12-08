2 students chemically burned in lab accident at Marietta High School

article

Two Marietta High School students are recovering after officials say they suffered chemical burns during an accident in a lab on campus.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon in one of the school's chemistry labs.

Classes were put on hold and students remained in their classrooms while medics treated the teen victims.

Both female students were taken to the hospital and were released on Thursday night. Officials have not released their identity or condition.

School officials have not shared details about what led up to the incident, but say that no other students were at risk at any time.