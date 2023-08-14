Marietta driver kills man crossing road at night, police say

A 76-year-old Marietta man was killed while crossing the street at night, according to Cobb County police.

The incident happened Aug. 10 at around 9:12 p.m. along Austell Road.

Police say Itanor Duval was outside the marked crosswalk when a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him.

Duval was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jose Cifuentes, 70, of Marietta was identified as the driver.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at 770-499-3987.