Marietta approves interim chief as city's new top cop

The city of Marietta has a new top cop. The Marietta City Council unanimously voted to remove the "Interim" from Marty Ferrell’s title.

Chief Ferrell is a 32-year veteran of the police force, having joined the Marietta Police Department in 1990. He has served in all three division: Investigative, Uniform Patrol, and Support Services, and held special assignments in the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force and as Commander of the MPD SWAT Team.

"It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next Chief of Police," said City Manager Bill Bruton, Jr. "Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia."

Ferrell earned his bachelor’s and master's degrees in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University. He is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, session 202; and the Police Executive Research Forum’s (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police.

"Today is an incredibly special day for me," said Chief Ferrell. "I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council, and City Manager, for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD. The City of Marietta is my home and I have deep roots in this community that I love. I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through ongoing community policing efforts."

Ferrell was one of six people interviewed for the position during a nationwide search. In the end, the city decided the best candidate to fill the position was in their backyard.