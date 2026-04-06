Mariah Carey joins Easter service led by Sen. Warnock in Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Mariah Carey attended Easter Sunday service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock recognized the singer during the service, drawing a warm response. The singer was among several notable guests in attendance.



Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at Easter Sunday Resurrection Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, one of the nation’s most historic Black churches.

What we know:

The service was led by the Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who acknowledged the Grammy-winning singer from the pulpit during the celebration.

Click here to see video.

Carey, 57, responded by blowing Warnock a kiss before standing and applauding along with the congregation. Others in attendance included former Atlanta mayor and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, attorney general candidate Tanya Miller, and superior court candidate Nikia Smith Cellars.

Carey also shared an Easter photo on social media featuring her children and the Easter Bunny.

The singer has longstanding ties to metro Atlanta. She previously owned a large home in Sandy Springs but sold the property in 2023 following a burglary. Carey is still believed to spend significant time in the area and may own or rent another residence in the metro Atlanta area. Her primary residence is in New York City.

Atlanta has been a regular tour stop for Carey across different eras of her career, even though the city is not central to her musical origins. Carey brought her Caution World Tour to the Fox Theatre in March 2019 and she performed in Atlanta with Lionel Ritchie in 2017. Most recently, she brought her holiday tour to State Farm Arena in November 2024.

Mariah Carey and her career and faith

What we know:

Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time, rising to fame with her 1990 debut album and becoming known for her five-octave vocal range, whistle register and a string of No. 1 hits including "Vision of Love," "Hero," and "We Belong Together."

Her career has spanned more than three decades across pop and R&B, with lasting cultural impact fueled in part by her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

While not always central to her public persona, Carey has identified with Christianity and has occasionally referenced faith and spirituality in interviews and music, most notably in songs like "Fly Like a Bird," which reflects strong gospel influences and themes of perseverance, gratitude and personal struggle.

Historic church with deep civil rights roots

What we know:

Ebenezer Baptist Church, located in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn district, is best known as the spiritual home of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Founded in 1886, the church played a central role in the Civil Rights Movement and remains a symbol of faith, activism and social justice. King served as co-pastor alongside his father, Martin Luther King Sr., and the church continues to draw national attention for its historic legacy and prominent leadership.

Pastor and senator

What we know:

Raphael Warnock has served as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005. In 2021, he became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from a Southern state. Warnock has maintained his pastoral role while serving in Congress, often blending messages of faith and public service.

Watch full service