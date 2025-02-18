Mardi Gras pop-up drive-thru happening this weekend in Atlanta

With Mardi Gras just two weeks away, a special one-weekend-only pop-up event will bring a taste of New Orleans to Atlanta.

The "King Cake Drive-Thru" will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last. The event will be hosted at Nail Mall Nail Supply off Buford Highway in Doraville.

King cake, a Mardi Gras tradition, features the festive colors of purple (justice), green (faith), and gold (power), making it a staple of the celebration.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, as demand is expected to be high.