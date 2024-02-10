Mardi Gras 2024: Stone Mountain celebrates with umbrella parade, dance

Residents of Stone Mountain brought it back to the Big Easy at the 2024 Mardi Gras Dance & Umbrella Parade on Saturday.

The parade started on 3rd Street at 2 p.m. School bands, professional musicians, dancers and fun-lovers alike gathered downtown to celebrate Mardi Gras NOLA-style ahead of the actual holiday on Feb. 13.

There were beads, floats, live music, arts and crafts, food and plenty of drinks to go around.

Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones made a special appearance along the parade route which led to a giant street party in the Municipal parking lot.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath captured the excitement. Take a look:

Image 1 of 25 ▼ The Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Dance & Umbrella Parade 2024 (Credit: FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath)

How to celebrate Mardi Gras 2024 in Atlanta

There are several Mardi Gras celebrations scheduled around Atlanta over the next few days.

Feb. 10

Mardi Gras in ATL – Underground Atlanta: 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta; Until 10 p.m.

Mardi Gras Live – Live! at The Battery Atlanta: 825 Battery Avenue SE #600; Until 11:30 p.m.

Atlanta Mardi Gras Bar Crawl – Brewdog Atlanta: 112 Krog Street NE, Atlanta; Until 11 p.m.

Feb. 11

2024 Mardi Gras – D'juan's New Orleans Bistro: 3300 Cobb Parkway SE #104, Atlanta; 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Mardi Gras – Glover Park Brewery: 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta

Valentine's / Mardi Gras Wine Therapy's Sip & Paint – The Gifted Ferret; 1910 Eagle Drive STE 400, Woodstock

Feb. 13

Biggest "FAT TUESDAY" Mardi Gras Party In ATL – Teranga City Ultra Lounge; 22 Bennett Street NW, Atlanta

Celebrate Mardi Gras – C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar: 3930 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven

Mardi Gras Pop-Up Social – The Third Door: 131 Church Street, Marietta

Mardi Gras Pancake Supper – Duluth First United Methodist Church: 3208 Duluth Highway, Duluth; 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Fat Tuesday: Beignets, Beads & Hurricanes – 100 Willow Run Road, Roswell; 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Find more fun Things to Do around metro Atlanta here.