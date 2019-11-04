March of Dimes gives Georgia failing grade

Georgia continues to be among the worst in the nation when it comes to maternal and infant health

The March of Dimes annual report card on preterm birth is out and we earned a failing grade

In fact, for the past three years, Georgia managed to get a "D."

The Georgia March of Dimes says despite efforts to improve there are several factors that go into the bad grade.

The March of Dimes believes even the Kemp administration’s proposed limited expansion of Medicaid could make a big impact.

It should be pointed out, the nation as a whole has been graded a "C".

Oregon was the only state to get an "A".

