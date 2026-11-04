MAP: Where the Georgia Senate balance of power stands now

The Brief Georgia Senate election results continue updating Wednesday as ballots determine whether Republicans maintain control or Democrats flip suburban Atlanta legislative seats. Voters across the state cast ballots for all 236 General Assembly seats, directly shaping the balance of power under incoming Gov. Keisha Lance Bottoms. Early Associated Press race calls confirmed victories for unopposed incumbents and Republican Sen. Ben Watson in Savannah as vote counts reached 99%.



Vote tabulations continued Wednesday across Georgia to settle partisan control of the state Legislature, where all 236 General Assembly seats will dictate the legislative agenda for the next two years.

Georgia Senate chamber control

What we know:

Republicans entered Wednesday defending their working majorities across the 56-seat chamber, according to state election reporting. The Associated Press officially called District 1 for Republican Sen. Ben Watson at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 4 after 99% of ballots were tabulated.

Three other Senate candidates secured automatic victories after running unopposed in their respective districts. Sen. Derek J. Mallow captured District 2, Sen. Mike Hodges claimed District 3, and Sen. Billy Hickman secured District 4 without facing ballot challengers.

Uncalled Georgia legislative races

What we don't know:

Election officials have not yet declared final winners in several tightly contested districts where vote counts remain uncompleted. Key suburban matchups across metro Atlanta still hold uncalled margins that could shift the overall chamber majority as tallying finishes.

Metro Atlanta district showdowns

The backstory:

Democratic challengers mounted aggressive campaigns across shifting suburban Atlanta districts to erode longtime Republican majorities. Political observers noted that changing regional demographics turned several historically conservative enclaves into fierce partisan battlegrounds over recent election cycles.

Georgia Capitol policy stakes

Why you should care:

The final composition of the state Legislature will dictate lawmaking in Atlanta for the next two years. These legislative margins determine whether incoming Gov. Keisha Lance Bottoms can successfully pass her executive policy agenda through both chambers.

Election results: Georgia Senate

Election Results:

Georgia General Assembly tallies

By the numbers:

All 236 seats in the Georgia General Assembly stood on ballots across the state during this election cycle. In State House District 1, Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cameron defeated Democrat Steven Disbrow with 13,262 votes to 4,882, winning 73.1% of the total after an AP race call at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 4.

High reporting levels emerged in key Senate districts, with District 6 under Sen. Brass, District 9 under Sen. Merritt, and District 10 under Sen. Johnson all surpassing 99% of estimated ballots counted. Other competitive races showed significant progress, including District 7 under Romar at 97% and District 15 under Reese at 92%.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.