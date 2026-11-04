MAP: How your neighbors voted for Georgia Public Service Commission

The Brief Georgia Public Service Commission election results show Democrats Peter Hubbard and Shelia Edwards winning both contested regulatory seats Tuesday night. Hubbard captured District 3 by campaigning against power rate hikes, defeating Republican challenger Fitz Johnson in a closely watched rematch. Edwards won the open District 5 seat against Republican Josh Tolbert after pledging to halt consecutive monthly utility bill increases.



Democrats swept two pivotal seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission on Tuesday, fundamentally altering state regulatory control over household energy bills and utility rate approvals.

The victories by Peter Hubbard and Shelia Edwards give consumer advocates fresh leverage over electric and natural gas rates across Georgia.

Georgia utility commission victories

Big picture view:

The Associated Press called both statewide commission contests late Tuesday night as vote tallies showed decisive Democratic leads.

The wins shift leadership on the five-member regulatory body that sets pricing for Georgia Power and other investor-owned utilities

Election results: Georgia Public Service Commission

Election Results:

District 3 commission race

The backstory:

In District 3, Democratic candidate Peter Hubbard defeated Republican Fitz Johnson after building his campaign around fierce opposition to recent utility rate increases.

Johnson, who previously ran against Hubbard, centered his platform on power grid reliability and expanding domestic energy infrastructure.

The Associated Press called the District 3 race for Hubbard at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday.

District 5 regulatory seat

The other side:

Democratic challenger Shelia Edwards secured the open District 5 seat over Republican Josh Tolbert.

Edwards ran as an unapologetic consumer advocate dedicated to blocking consecutive monthly rate increases for families.

Tolbert, a mechanical engineer, countered by emphasizing technical analysis of utility proposals and long-term grid planning.

The Associated Press projected Edwards the winner at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Georgia household power bills

Why you should care:

The Georgia Public Service Commission directly governs how much money regulated utility companies can charge residents for natural gas and electricity.

Commission votes decide whether energy providers can pass heavy infrastructure and operational expenditures straight to consumer monthly statements.

Both Democratic winners ran up major vote margins in urban hubs like Bibb County, while Republican candidates carried rural strongholds including Brantley and Banks counties.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.