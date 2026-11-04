MAP: Georgia constitutional amendments election results breakdown

The Brief Georgia voters approved three major Georgia constitutional amendments on Tuesday, reshaping farmland tax rules, judicial contests and emergency dispatch funding across the state. Voters backed measures to double agricultural property tax relief caps to 4,000 acres and eliminate partisan political party labels for all 159 county probate judges. A third approved amendment authorizes lawmakers to create a dedicated state fund safeguarding wireless 911 fees to upgrade local emergency communication networks.



Georgia voters decided three statewide ballot measures on Tuesday, passing constitutional changes that expand agricultural tax covenants, mandate nonpartisan probate elections, and secure dedicated emergency communications revenue.

Georgia voters approve amendments

What we know:

The Associated Press projects Georgia voters approved all three statewide constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot. The voter-approved measures reshape agricultural tax assessments, eliminate party affiliations in judicial races, and protect emergency dispatch revenue.

Farmland property tax relief

Why you should care:

Constitutional Amendment 1 doubles the maximum acreage allowable under Georgia's bona fide conservation use property tax covenant from 2,000 acres to 4,000 acres. The Associated Press projects voters approved the measure, which lawmakers introduced as House Resolution 32.

The policy directly affects multi-generational family farmers and timberland operators seeking lower property tax assessments to preserve active agricultural acreage. According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Midterm Guide, a "Yes" vote raises the qualifying limit to 4,000 acres to shield expanding farming operations from rising property taxes, while a "No" vote maintains the existing statutory cap of 2,000 acres.

Georgia probate judge elections

Local perspective:

Georgia voters approved Constitutional Amendment 2, which amends the state constitution to require that all probate court judges be elected in nonpartisan elections without party affiliations on the ballot. The Associated Press projects the passage of the measure, designated as House Resolution 251.

The change directly impacts judicial elections across Georgia's 159 counties, where local probate courts administer wills and estates, appoint guardians, and issue marriage and weapons carry licenses. As detailed in the FOX 5 Atlanta Midterm Guide, a "Yes" vote mandates that all future probate judge candidates run without party labels to align with other nonpartisan judicial seats, while a "No" vote preserves the current local-option framework allowing partisan contests.

Emergency dispatch fund creation

The backstory:

Constitutional Amendment 3 authorizes the General Assembly to establish a dedicated, nonlapsing fund within the state treasury dedicated solely to emergency communications systems. The Associated Press projects voters approved the measure, which was introduced as House Resolution 1243.

The amendment directly affects emergency dispatch centers, municipal first responders, and emergency callers by financing the state's transition to an internet-based "Next Generation 911" digital network. As reported by the FOX 5 Atlanta Midterm Guide, a "Yes" vote creates the dedicated fund from existing wireless 911 user fees so revenues cannot be redirected to general government spending, whereas a "No" vote leaves that funding subject to annual legislative budget discretion.

Election results: Georgia constitutional amendments

Election Results:

Statewide ballot measure debate

The other side:

Supporters of Amendment 1 argued expanding acreage limits protects family farmland from commercial development and suburban sprawl, while opponents cautioned the preference could reduce local county and school property tax revenue.

On Amendment 2, proponents contended nonpartisan elections enhance judicial neutrality, while opponents argued party affiliations offer helpful guidance to voters. For Amendment 3, advocates emphasized that dedicating fees accelerates upgrades like real-time text and video dispatching without raising taxes, while critics opposed constitutional restrictions on legislative budget flexibility.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.