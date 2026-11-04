MAP: Why Fulton County turnout pushed Democrats to victory across Georgia

The Brief Fulton County election results show Democratic candidates capturing key federal and state victories as local ballot processing continues across the Atlanta area. Sen. Jon Ossoff secured re-election to the U.S. Senate against Republican challenger Mike Collins after sweeping vital central Georgia counties. Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Georgia governor, while Rep. Nikema Williams retained her seat in the U.S. House.



Fulton County voters turned out in force Tuesday to anchor major Democratic victories in Georgia, re-electing Sen. Jon Ossoff and elevating Keisha Lance Bottoms to the governor’s office. The returns from the state’s most populous county helped decide high-stakes federal contests alongside crucial local ballot measures.

Fulton County election results

What we know:

Sen. Jon Ossoff won a second term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins after the race was called Tuesday evening. Ossoff built his statewide victory with strong support in urban and central regions, winning Baldwin and Bibb counties.

Collins carried rural strongholds across north and south Georgia, leading in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks and Bryan counties. Even with those rural leads, the challenger could not match Ossoff's advantages in heavily populated metro precincts.

Georgia governor race outcome

Big picture view:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms captured Georgia's executive branch Tuesday, defeating Republican Rick Jackson in the race for governor. Her victory headlined a statewide ballot that featured 10 constitutional officer positions.

The gubernatorial outcome confirmed a significant political shift, as strong turnout across Fulton County and metro Atlanta bolstered the Democratic ticket.

Atlanta congressional district showdowns

Local perspective:

Voters across Fulton County cast ballots across five congressional districts, sending Rep. Nikema Williams back to Washington after she defeated Republican John "BONGO" Salvesen in the 5th District. Williams swept every county within the district, securing victories in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Local municipal ballot measures

Why you should care:

Beyond the federal and statewide tickets, Fulton County residents weighed in on critical local infrastructure and community leadership. Voters cast ballots on multibillion-dollar school funding, a proposed public transit tax and contested county commission leadership seats.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.