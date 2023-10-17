Man's body found in Athens-Clarke river

Athens-Clark County police have opened an investigation after discovering the body of a 62-year-old male in a river.

They found him on Oct. 15 at 2:15 p.m. in the area of North Avenue and Willow Street.

The deceased man was identified as James Seay, who was homeless.

So far, police do not believe there was any foul play involved in his death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives immediately at 762-400-7333.