Man's arrest linked to golf cart theft ring, deputies say

Golf carts are apparently not just for the links anymore. A number of communities in metro Atlanta have made them street legal and as the popularity grows so does the theft of them.

Coweta County deputies arrested Quantavious Franklin for fraud. Investigators believe Franklin has been working with a theft ring targeting golf cart dealerships.

Franklin is charged with identity theft, forgery in the first degree and theft by deception.

The 36-year-old was seen on surveillance video checking out the golf carts at The Battery Source in Coweta County.

Investigators had already identified him from previous dealings and employees called to report him in their store, allegedly attempting to purchase a golf cart with stolen identification.

Deputies say the ring uses stolen identities to apply for in store financing in the names of real people. They later get the bill, again these carts are expensive at up to $12,000.

With the rising popularity of golf carts, investigators say it was only a matter of time before criminals found their own business angle.

Coweta County deputies say this ring has been operating in numerous counties around metro Atlanta.