Man flees near Polo Fields subdivision after traffic stop

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The Brief Deputies were searching for a suspect who ran into a wooded area near the Polo Fields subdivision following a traffic stop. Law enforcement officials stated there is currently no indication of a direct threat to the public. Residents who notice suspicious activity or have information are urged to call 911 immediately.



Deputies flooded a neighborhood off Bethelview Road as law enforcement officers searched for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop into a nearby wooded area.

What we know:

Deputies conducted the search near the Polo Fields subdivision after an individual ran on foot during a traffic stop. The suspect headed directly into a wooded area adjacent to the neighborhood, prompting an increased law enforcement presence off Bethelview Road.

Authorities stated that there is no indication of a threat to the public during the ongoing operation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a physical description, name, or age of the suspect who ran from the traffic stop. The original reason for the traffic stop has not been publicly disclosed by law enforcement.

It remains unconfirmed whether the suspect is armed or what specific vehicle was involved in the initial stop. Authorities have also not provided a timeline for how long the heavy police presence is expected to remain in the area.

What you can do:

Residents in the Polo Fields area are asked to remain alert and monitor their surroundings. Anyone who spots suspicious behavior or has information that could assist the search should call 911 immediately.