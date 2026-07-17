Camera footage leads to arrest in Gwinnett road rage incident

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The Brief A suspect faces felony charges following a Hamilton Mill Road rage incident where a driver pointed a gun at a motorist. Gwinnett County detectives identified the gunman using clear camera footage recorded by the victim during the traffic confrontation. Authorities obtained arrest warrants and safely took the suspect into custody after tracking him down.



A man is in police custody after a camera worn by a motorist captured a clear image of a gunman pointing a firearm during a road rage dispute.

The dangerous encounter happened on June 10 when a driver was targeted while waiting at a traffic light.

What we know:

A driver was stopped at a traffic light on Hamilton Mill Road when a Jeep suddenly pulled up beside his vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep, later identified by authorities as Scott Henderson, began yelling at the motorist before pulling out a firearm. Henderson then pointed the gun directly at the victim.

The victim was wearing a camera at the time of the confrontation.

The device captured a clear view of the weapon, which showed Henderson's finger resting on the trigger. Detectives quickly used the footage to identify Henderson, obtained warrants, and took him into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the exact traffic intersection where the confrontation occurred or the specific time of day the incident took place. It remains unknown what sparked Henderson's anger prior to pulling alongside the victim's vehicle.

Authorities have not detailed the specific legal charges Henderson faces or where he is currently being held. Police have also not disclosed whether the firearm used in the incident has been safely recovered.