Manhunt underway in Clayton County for murder suspect

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to avoid the area of Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

According to CCSO, a manhunt is underway for the number one person on Sheriff Levon Allen's Top 10 Most Wanted List.

They are looking for Oliver Choice, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also wanted by two other law enforcement agencies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Allen says that anyone helping Choice will also go to jail.

The advisory was posted at 3:12 p.m.

