Manhunt for stepson accused of opening fire on Marietta man during dispute

A domestic dispute at a Marietta apartment turned violent Monday evening, leaving one man hospitalized and police searching for the suspected gunman.

What we know:

Marietta police said they were called just before 6:30 p.m. to an apartment along Ridge Run, off Franklin Gateway, for reports of a heated argument between a stepfather and stepson. While officers were on the way, dispatchers received reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Michael Jackson inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Investigators identified the stepson, 26-year-old Fharron Banks, as the other person involved in the dispute. Police said Banks left the scene in a black Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag SLI6424 before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what triggered the dispute between the stepfather and stepson or what caused it to escalate to gunfire.

Police have not released an update on Michael Jackson’s condition following his transport to the hospital.

Investigators have not said whether 26-year-old Fharron Banks is considered armed or dangerous as they work to locate him.

It is not yet clear if anyone else was inside the apartment during the shooting or if a weapon has been recovered.

What you can do:

Authorities have not located Banks or the vehicle and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Marietta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.