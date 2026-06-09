Mango Circle shooting: Atlanta police search for 3 suspects

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The Brief Atlanta police are hunting for three suspects captured on surveillance video after a deadly shooting near a northwest Atlanta bus stop on Sunday. A 33-year-old man died at the scene on Mango Circle NW after officers found him with several gunshot wounds early Sunday afternoon. Homicide detectives determined the unidentified men in the footage are directly involved in the active and ongoing murder investigation.



Investigators are searching for three suspects after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near a northwest Atlanta bus stop last Sunday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were called to the 2800 block of Mango Circle NW around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot several times. First responders scrambled to save his life, but the man died at the scene, according to authorities.

RELATED: 33-year-old man dies after being shot in northwest Atlanta

Homicide detectives are combing through evidence and surveillance footage of three individuals. Investigators determined these specific males are directly involved in the active case.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify the individual's pictured who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Mango Circle on June 7, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the gunfire, and it remains unclear if the victim knew the attackers. Authorities have not yet publicly released the identity of the deceased man.

What they're saying:

"During the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives determined that the males seen in the surveillance footage are directly involved in this active homicide investigation. Investigators are looking to identify the suspects at this time," the Atlanta Police Department said.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing as police seek help from the public to name the three suspects. Anyone who recognizes the individuals pictured in the surveillance footage should contact Atlanta police immediately.