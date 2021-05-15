Palisades wildfire arson suspect arrested as fire rages on

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday that the person suspected of starting a massive wildfire in Pacific Palisades was arrested over the weekend. The suspect continues to recover at a local hospital from smoke inhalation as fire crews on Monday entered the third day of the firefight.

Weather conditions made it difficult to get a good size estimate Monday morning, as the low cloud cover made it impossible to fly tankers or spotter planes until later in the day. At this point, it looks like the fire is ensconced in narrow, deep canyons, not threatening any structures, officials said.

RELATED: Citizen app sets off manhunt for man falsely accused of starting Palisades wildfire

Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for about 500 homes off of Topanga Canyon, where there is little imminent threat, but no word on reopening the road until firefighters have a better handle on the size, containment and possible wind shifts this afternoon.

All evacuation orders in Topanga will be lifted and Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be open to residents at 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Residents should be prepared to show ID or a Topanga access card for entry.

Garcetti said in an update on Monday morning that it's been 75 years since a fire sparked in the area.

No deaths or major injuries were reported. However, authorities said a firefighter sustained a minor eye injury.

The fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon, has burned 1,325 acres and is currently 23% contained.

"During the course of the investigation, LAFD Arson Investigators and LAPD have aggressively tracked down any and all potential leads. We did have one individual who was detained and released. However, we now have a second individual that is being questioned. The active investigation into the cause of the Palisades fire continues," LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Sunday evening.

Authorities clarified on Monday the second person was arrested and was recovering at a local hospital while in custody.

While thanking firefighters, City Councilmember Mike Bonin was met with "Recall Bonin!" cheers from the crowd, which made safety measures difficult to hear.

LA County Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said he anticipates fire crews to be on the group over the next several days. He also issued the following safety reminders:

A new evacuation warning was issued at 2 p.m. Sunday for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The warning area includes Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west of Calle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills.

All residents in this area were asked to prepare for a potential evacuation based on the developing fire activity, which includes securing all valuables and medicines in your car and being prepared if asked to evacaute.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday for Zone 4 and Zone 6 in Topanga which includes Cheney Ranch Road and the community of Entrada.

Zone 4 applies to residents in homes located east of Topanga Canyon between the Community House and View Ridge Zone 6 applies to the area north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.

Fire officials say that large animal evacuations can be brought to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Small animals can be taken to Agoura Hills LA County Animal Shelter at 29525 Agoura Rd. in Agoura Hills.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Topanga Elementary Charter School, at 22075 Topanga School Road will be temporarily closed beginning Monday due to air quality and safety concerns caused by the Palisades fire, the Los Angeles Unified School District reports.

Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart said Saturday evening, there are three burn areas, "the main fire, the original fire ... and a small spot fire."

The terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate, Stewart said. "Dozers are working to improve access for firefighters on the ground but much of the area remains inaccessible. This is primarily an air-based operation with both fixed-wing and rotary working together."

"The state parks are closing trails in the area because it is unsafe for hikers but cannot clear everyone due to the vast area involved, Stewart said.

The threatened area of land to the west is within the State Responsibility Area, so the Los Angeles County Fire Department will now be involved in a Unified Command with the Los Angeles Fire Department and CAL-FIRE, she said. LAFD and the LA County Fire Department water-dropping helicopters were assisted by a Ventura County chopper.

The fire slopped over, Stewart said, "meaning the edge of the fire crossed a control line as opposed to a `spot fire' which is ahead of the fire body."

According to authorities, as of 6 p.m., Topanga Cyn. is closed from PCH to Mulholland Hwy. with no resident access.

RELATED: SoCal Edison forecasts extreme fire weather conditions this year

The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has dispatched 72 firefighters to the scene and is receiving assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Prange said.

"Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance," officials said.

Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau are searching for a person suspected of setting the fire. The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Air quality officials extended a smoke advisory through at least Tuesday due to large amounts of smoke billowing near homes in the area and advised those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

Cool and moist weather overnight led to calmer fire activity, but conditions were expected to change Sunday as the vegetation in the area is very dry and has not burned in more than 50 years, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Onshore winds were expected to pick up slightly in the afternoon could push the fire in the northwest direction. Resources were in place for any structural defense required, Stewart added.

No structures have been damaged and no injures reported at this time.

Advertisement

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez, Kelli Johnson and CNS contributed to this report.