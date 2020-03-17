Management reduces check-in stations at Atlanta's airport during coronavirus outbreak

Management at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reduced check-in stations. The changes stem from adjustments required because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those planning to fly can expect to go to the main TSA security checkpoint at the domestic terminal.

On the international side, operations there too have been consolidated to one check-in and arrival station.

There is currently a higher than normal absentee rate among security staffers. Some TSA officers are parents and are taking care of children at home.

There has been no problem getting travelers through because passenger traffic is down considerably as many individuals adhere to the request to only fly if absolutely necessary.

