Man, woman wounded in shooting at NW Atlanta home, police investigating

Police in northwest Atlanta are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Fairburn Place.

What we know:

Investigators say they were called to the home and found a male and female victim with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital. As of the last report, they are expected to survive their injuries.

Authorities say they learned the female victim had a warrant out for her arrest in another jurisdiction. She's now in custody at Grady detention.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and track down any potential suspects.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.