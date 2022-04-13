Man with more than 100 snakes in Maryland home died from snake bite: medical officials

The Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed a 49-year-old man in Charles County who was living with more than 100 snakes – including some venomous and illegal – inside his home died from "snake envenomation."

The death has been ruled accidental. FOX 5 reached out for autopsy details, but they have not yet been released.

The man's name has also not yet been released.

Deputies went inside the home in January after a neighbor called 911 when they found a man dead inside. Animal control says it's not clear why the man had so many snakes, but he was taking good care of them.

FOX 5 is told he had them secured responsibly and was keeping their temperature and humidity as close as possible to their natural habitat.

Some types of snakes the man had include cobras, black mambas, pythons and rattlesnakes. Venomous snakes are not legal to have in Maryland, but non-venomous snakes are okay.

