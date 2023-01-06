Man with medical condition shot, beaten by people who thought he was a burglar

Police in Snellville said officers found a man had been chased, shot and beaten by two people who accused him of trying to break into their home. Police said the injured man didn't commit any crimes and charged the other two instead.

Police said it happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday near Rockdale Circle. Police initially responded to a burglary call when they found a man beating another man, who had also been shot. A responding officer applied a tourniquet to prevent the person from bleeding out.

Police said, however, the man who was shot and beaten was not a burglar. Investigators said they man used to live at the home he was chased from. They said a medical condition caused him to think he still lived there.

Police said investigators determined the shooter and man who beat the victim chased him from the house and out of the neighborhood.

Police encouraged people to lawfully defend themselves, but said this incident crossed the line.

"This is not even close to being lawful," a Facebook post from the police department said.

Witnesses helped police piece together what happened.

One person faces aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, the other faces misdemeanor battery.

The victim has been released from a hospital and the suspects have been booked.