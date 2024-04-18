Man with felony warrants arrested after short chase in Duluth

article

A man who had two outstanding felony warrants was arrested following a brief pursuit and PIT maneuver in Duluth on Wednesday.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, their Crime Suppression Unit tried to stop a red passenger car around 1 a.m. April 17 in the unincorporated area of Duluth near Pleasant Hill Road and Venture Drive.

Before the officer could approach the driver, he took off.

The driver ignored the officer's sirens and blue lights and drove onto Interstate 85 northbound from Pleasant Hill Road.

As the suspect was coming down the ramp, an officer initiated a PIT Maneuver, causing the car to stop.

The officers then conducted a felony traffic stop, and the driver was taken into custody.

Richard Shaquan Davis, a 30-year-old resident of Snellville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer. He is being held with no bond.

No officers or the suspect were injured during the incident.