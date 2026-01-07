Expand / Collapse search
Man who allegedly stole keys from Gwinnett dealership sought by police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 7, 2026 7:13am EST
Gwinnett County
Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

The Brief

    • Theft happened at Atlanta Unique Auto Sales
    • Four sets of vehicle keys were stolen
    • Thief may have arrived in a stolen car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking for help identifying a man linked to a dealership theft.

What we know:

Investigators say the man entered Atlanta Unique Auto Sales on Buford Highway last Thursday and stole four sets of vehicle keys from the lot. Police also believe the man arrived in a stolen car.

What we don't know:

The police department did not say if the vehicles were also stolen. 

Police say the man may be armed and say not to approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from social media post by Gwinnett County police. 

