Man who allegedly stole car from South Fulton driveway sought by police

South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a car from a residential driveway just days after Christmas.

What we know:

Investigators say the car thief jumped into a purple 2013 Honda Accord that had been left running and unattended in a driveway and drove off.

Police released a surveillance image in hopes someone would recognize the man, who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, tan cap and black sneakers.

What we don't know:

The police department did not say where the vehicle was stolen from.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Fulton police.