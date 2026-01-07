Expand / Collapse search
Man who allegedly stole car from South Fulton driveway sought by police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 7, 2026 7:03am EST
South Fulton
Courtesy of South Fulton Police Department

The Brief

    • Theft happened three days after Christmas in South Fulton
    • Stolen vehicle was a purple 2013 Honda Accord
    • The possible suspect is about 5-foot-8 and was wearing a black hoodie, tan cap and black sneakers

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a car from a residential driveway just days after Christmas.

What we know:

Investigators say the car thief jumped into a purple 2013 Honda Accord that had been left running and unattended in a driveway and drove off.

 Police released a surveillance image in hopes someone would recognize the man, who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, tan cap and black sneakers. 

What we don't know:

The police department did not say where the vehicle was stolen from. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Fulton police.

The Source

  • Information provided by South Fulton Police Department. 

