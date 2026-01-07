Man who allegedly stole car from South Fulton driveway sought by police
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a car from a residential driveway just days after Christmas.
What we know:
Investigators say the car thief jumped into a purple 2013 Honda Accord that had been left running and unattended in a driveway and drove off.
Police released a surveillance image in hopes someone would recognize the man, who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, tan cap and black sneakers.
What we don't know:
The police department did not say where the vehicle was stolen from.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact South Fulton police.