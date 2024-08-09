Man wanted for stealing tools from Lilburn home, police say

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives are searching for a man accused of stealing tools from a Lilburn home.

Officials say the theft happened at a home on Harmony Grove Road on July 28.

The homeowner told police that the man stole his Hitachi weed eater, Hitachi air compressor, Makita blower and a reciprocating saw.

Investigators say the suspected burglar was caught on video trying to break into a neighbor's home on the same night.

Police described the man as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.