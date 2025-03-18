Man wanted for stealing mail from Atlanta's Goat Farm Arts Center, police say

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a man they say was caught on camera stealing packages from an apartment building and arts complex.

Authorities say the theft happened at The Goat Farm Arts Center on Foster Street on March 6.

What we know:

Investigators shared a picture taken from security footage of the alleged suspect holding multiple packages in the mail room.

In the photo, the man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a colorful hat, shorts, and white shoes.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477.