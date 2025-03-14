Man wanted for March 3 murder in Clarkston arrested at gas station

article

A man wanted for homicide was arrested Wednesday evening at a gas station after Clarkston police officers recognized him from a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert.

What we know:

At approximately 7 p.m. on March 12, officers spotted a man matching the description of a homicide suspect exiting a vehicle at the Shell Gas Station on Brockett Road. The BOLO, issued by the Clarkston Criminal Investigative Division, warned that the suspect was considered armed and dangerous and had an active arrest warrant for homicide related to a March 3 murder at Clarkston Station Apartments on Montreal Road.

Quick Arrest Inside Gas Station

Timeline:

As the suspect, later identified as Saber A. Adam, entered the store, multiple Clarkston patrol officers moved in. Once inside, officers swiftly took Adam into custody without incident. During the arrest, they discovered a stolen firearm hidden in his coat pocket.

Adam, a Clarkston resident, was transported to DeKalb County Jail, where he was booked on the active homicide warrant. Authorities have not released further details on the ongoing investigation.