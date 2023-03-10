Man wanted in kidnapping of Georgia woman outside Waffle House

article

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman and the man they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.

Zkyla Rhodes was last seen on March 9, around 11:30 p.m. at the Waffle House located at 2057 Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say she was seen being forced into a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruze by the suspect, 59-year-oold Willie Walker.

Willie Walker, 59, was last seen wearing multicolored jeans and a white t-shirt (Credit: RCSO).

Rhodes was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen wearing multicolored jeans and a white t-shirt.

Zkyla is believed to be in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on these two individuals is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.